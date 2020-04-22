  1. PR

ZDF: ZDF-Programmänderung ab Woche 17/20

Mainz (ots) Woche 17/20

Mi., 22.4.

Bitte Programmänderung und Beginnzeitkorrekturen ab 19.00 Uhr beachten:

19.00 heute

19.23 Wetter (VPS 19.20)

19.25 ZDF spezial (VPS 19.23/HD/UT) Corona-Krise - Die Geldnot der Kommunen Moderation: Marcus Niehaves 19.40 Blutige Anfänger (VPS 19.24)

20.25 Das Spiel beginnt! (VPS 20.13)

21.55 heute journal (VPS 23.15)

22.25 auslandsjournal spezial: Corona global (VPS 22.15)

22.55 ZDFzoom (VPS 22.45) Am Puls Deutschlands #wasmichamklimastreitnervt 23.25 Markus Lanz (VPS 23.45)

0.45 heute+ (VPS 0.55)

1.00 Sebastian Pufpaff: Noch nicht Schicht! (VPS 0.44)

1.05 Achtung, Essen! (VPS 1.10)

1.50 ZDFzeit (VPS 1.55) Killerkeime 2.35 plan b: Kampf gegen Killerkeime (VPS 2.40)

3.05 auslandsjournal spezial: Corona global (VPS 2.45) (von 22.25 Uhr) 3.35 ZDFzoom (VPS 3.15) Am Puls Deutschlands #wasmichamklimastreitnervt (von 22.55 Uhr)

4.05 Frontal 21 (VPS 3.45)

4.40 plan b: Frisch auf den Tisch (VPS 4.25)

