5. Januar 2021 um 16:06 Uhr
Staatsanwalt rechnet bis März mit Ende der Untersuchung
:
Anschlag auf Polizeiwache: Ermittlungen vor dem Abschluss
Foto: TV/Christian Altmayer
Bitburg Die Ermittlungen zum Brandanschlag auf die Bitburger Polizeiwache sind auf der Zielgeraden zu. Generalstaatsanwalt Jürgen Brauer rechnet mit einem Abschluss der Untersuchungen im ersten Quartal 2021. Dies teilte der Chefermittler auf TV-Anfrage mit.
Die Auswertung der Beweise dauert inzwischen schon eine Weile. Gut acht Monate liegt der Vorfall vom ersten Mai 2020 zurück. Damals hatten Unbekannte eine Rauchbombe in die Polizeinspektion Bitburg geworfen und dabei einen Schaden von rund 800 Euro angerichtet.
Aufsehen hatte der Fall deshalb erregt, weil die Ermittler ein politisches Motiv annehmen. Denn die zwei in der Hexennacht gefassten Tatverdächtigen hatten Graffiti-Schablonen mit Symbolen der Antifa dabei. Einer Organisation, die manche in der Nähe von Linksradikalismus rücken. Weswegen der Fall schließlich bei der Landeszentrale zur Bekämpfung von Terrorismus und Extremismus bei der Generalstaatsanwaltschaft Koblenz und sogar im Landesinnenausschuss landete.
Seitdem wird gegen die zur Tatzeit 18-jährige und den 19-jährigen Beschuldigten wegen „verfassungsfeindlicher Sabotage“ in Tateinheit mit der „Störung öffentlicher Betriebe“ ermittelt.
Die Angeklagten hatten die Taten bislang abgestritten. Ob es inzwischen Geständnisse gab, lässt Brauer auf TV-Anfrage unbeanwortet, ebenso wie weitere Fragen etwa zur Auswertung der Smartphones der Verdächtigen: „Ich bitte um Verständnis, dass ich zu einzelnen Beweisergebnissen vor einer abschließenden Bewertung nicht Stellung nehmen kann.“
Möglich, dass erst ein Prozess Klarheit schaffen wird, über das, was in der Hexennacht passiert ist. Ob es zur Anklageerhebung und somit zu einer Verhandlung kommt, wird sich womöglich bis März entscheiden.