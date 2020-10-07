  1. Region
Diskussionen um Jugendpark gehen weiter : CDU regt an, Skatepark in der Housing zu nutzen

Bitburg Bei einem Gespräch im Rathaus sollen am Donnerstag die weiteren Pläne für einen Jugendpark in Bitburg besprochen werden (der TV berichtete). Dabei werden wohl auch die Ergebnisse einer Umfrage des Instituts für Sportstättenentwicklung Trier vorgestellt.

Prüfen werden die Verantwortlichen aber auch einen Vorschlag der CDU-Fraktion im Stadtrat. Die Christdemokraten empfehlen Bürgermeister Joachim Kandels in einer Anfrage, Verhandlungen mit der Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben aufzunehmen.

Das Ziel: Zugang zu den derzeit ungenutzten Skateranlagen auf dem ehemaligen Housing-Gelände zu erhalten. Diese könnte man dann entweder für die Jugendlichen dort nutzbar machen oder abbauen und an anderer Stelle wieder platzieren.

Bis die Entscheidung über einen Jugendpark falle, sagt Fraktionssprecher Andreas Gerten, könne die Stadt so eine Übergangslösung schaffen: „Diese Unterstützung muss doch im Sinne der Jugend kurzfristig umsetzbar sein.“

Die Suche nach einem neuen Treffpunkt hatte eine Gruppe junger Bitburger im Februar durch das Sammeln von 360 Unterschriften  selbst auf die Agenda der Stadt gesetzt.