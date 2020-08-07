7. August 2020 um 14:33 Uhr
Corona-Pandemie
:
Drei neue Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. The Trump administrationâs plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government wonât supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Foto: AP/John Minchillo
Bitburg Im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm wurden gestern drei Neuinfektionen mit dem Coronavirus festgestellt. Gleichzeitig gelten vier Personen als genesen. Die Zahl der aktuell an Covid-19 erkrankten Menschen liegt damit bei 28. Der Sieben-Tage-Inzidenzwert liegt aktuell bei 14 Neuinfektionen im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm.
Die Sichtungsstelle in der Wankelstraße 16 im Bitburger Gewerbegebiet Auf Merlick ist bis auf weiteres täglich, auch am Wochenende, von 8 bis 22 Uhr geöffnet.