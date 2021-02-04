  1. Region
  2. Bitburg & Prüm

Forstarbeiten führen zu Straßensperrungen

Verkehr : Forstarbeiten führen zu Straßensperrungen im Eifelkreis

Symbolfoto Foto: e_daun <e_daun@volksfreund.de>

Willwerath/WallerSheim/Hosten/Biesdorf Vier Sperrungen im Eifelkreis, viermal sind Forstarbeiten der Grund.

Die K 171 zwischen der Einmündung K 171/K 164 bei Willwerath und der Einmündung K 171/ K 169 in Kleinlangenfeld wird am Montag, 8. Februar, von 8 bis um 18 Uhr für den Verkehr gesperrt. Eine Umleitung wird über die K 164, die L 23, Olzheim und die K 169 und in umgekehrte Richtung ausgeschildert.


Kein Durchkommen wird es auch auf der Landesstraße 1 zwischen der Einmündung L 1/K 3 bei Niedersgegen und der Einmündung L 1/L 2 bei Biesdorf geben und zwar voraussichtlich ab Montag, 8. Februar, bis Freitag, 12. Februar, 16 Uhr. Die Umleitung veräuft über die K 1, Kruchten, Biesdorf und die L 2 (und umgekehrt).


Die L 10 in Wallersheim zwischen der Einmündung L 30/L 10, Abzweig Richtung Fleringen, und der Einmündung L 10 /L 30, Abzweig Richtung Hersdorf ist am Dienstag, 9. Februar, von 8 bis 18 Uhr nicht befahrbar. Eine Umleitung führt über die L 30, Kopp, die K 31, die K 77, Büdesheim und die L 10 und in umgekehrte Richtung.


Forstarbeiten stehen auch an der K 31 zwischen der Einmündung L 2/K 31 und dem Ortseingang Hosten an. Voraussichtlicher Beginn ist am 15. Februar, 8 Uhr, Ende am 18. Februar, 16 Uhr. Da die Strecke komplett gesperrt ist, wird eine Umleitung eingerichtet. Sie führt über die L 2.

Aktuelle Informationen zu den Sperrungen auf dem Mobilitätsportal unter www.verkehr.rlp.de