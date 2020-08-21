21. August 2020 um 15:47 Uhr
Personalwechsel beim Katastrophenschutz
:
Frank Heckenbach ist neuer Leiter
Organisatorischer Leiter Matthias Neumann (rechts) geht, Frank Heckenbach (links) kommt.
Foto: TV/Kreisverwaltung
Eifelkreis Der organisatorische Leiter Matthias Neumann beim Katastrophenschutz geht in den Ruhestand.
Aus Altersgründen wurde der bisherige Organisationsleiter des Katastrophenschutzes, Matthias Neumann, vom Dienst entpflichtet. Seine Nachfolge tritt Frank Heckenbach an.
Hauptaufgabe des Organisatorischen Leiters ist die Feststellung und Beurteilung einer Schadenslage aus taktisch-organisatorischer Sicht und die Zuweisung entsprechender Einsatzaufträge an die Einheiten. Dabei muss die Örtlichkeit beurteilt und Standorte für Behandlungsplätze, Bereitstellungsräume und Ähnliches festgelegt werden. Außerdem
wird nach Vorgabe des leitenden Notarztes ein möglicher Patiententransport organisiert.
Seit März 1999 waren dies Aufgaben von Matthias Neumann, der sich seit 47 Jahren im DRK auf Orts-, Kreis-, Bezirks- und Landesebene engagiert. Die ehrenamtliche Tätigkeit im Rettungsdienst als Notfallsanitäter der Rettungswache Speicher sowie seine Tätigkeit als Ausbilder auf Kreis- und Bezirksebene sind weitere Stationen. Für seine besonderen Verdienste wurde Matthias Neumann zweifach mit der Landesverdienstmedaille sowie mit dem Ehrenzeichen des Roten Kreuzes und dem Ehrenabzeichen in Gold des Katastrophenschutzes im Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm ausgezeichnet.
Seine Nachfolge tritt Frank Heckenbach an. Der 49-Jährige ist seit 1993 Mitglied im DRK; von 2013 bis 2018 war der Rettungssanitäter und Kreisbereitschaftsleiter im DRK Kreisverband. Zu betonen ist sein Engagement im Team der Notfallnachsorge (PSNV) desKreisverbandes.