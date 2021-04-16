16. April 2021 um 16:39 Uhr
Glaube im Alltag
:
Können wir nach 500 Jahren denn immer noch nicht anders?
Pfarrer Kohlenberg
Foto: TV/Kohlenberg
Heute vor 500 Jahren sprach Martin Luther vor dem Wormser Reichstag die oft zitierten (und redaktionell erweiterten) Worte: „Ich stehe hier und kann nicht anders. Gott helfe mir. Amen!“ Ein rebellischer Geist in mir regt sich beim Erinnern: „Kann ich denn nicht immer auch anders?
Steht die eigene Überzeugung nicht jeweils neu zur Disposition? Und ist nicht ein vermeintliches Nichtkönnen zumeist doch ein Nichtwollen?“
Jedenfalls bewundere ich den Mut Luthers, zu seiner Überzeugung, zur biblischen Überlieferung und zu Jesus zu stehen. Wir oft sage ich: „Man kann sich so oder anders entscheiden. Man muss nur die Folgen tragen!“ Ich bewundere deshalb den Mut der Demonstrierenden in Hongkong, deren Hauptverantwortliche sehr jung und mehrheitlich Christen sind. Ich bewundere auch Dietrich Bonhoeffer und Alexej Nawalny, die bewusst aus dem sicheren Ausland in die Heimat zurückkehrten, um die eigenen Überzeugungen „leibhaftig“ zu vertreten. Ob sie auch sagen würden: „Ich konnte ja gar nicht anders“?
Nicht zuletzt könnte ich Paulus anführen. Durchaus nicht angstfrei, redet der Apostel gleichwohl vom MUSS: „Denn dass ich das Evangelium predige, dessen darf ich mich nicht rühmen; denn ich muss es tun. Und wehe mir, wenn ich das Evangelium nicht predigte! (1 Kor 9, 16)“
Können wir Heutigen aber nicht immer noch anders? Was wollen wir zutiefst? Wo stehen wir für unsere Überzeugungen ein und nehmen Konsequenzen in Kauf? Wo machen wir, was wir nicht müssen - einfach weil wir es wollen? Und wo lassen wir uns von anderen überzeugen, dass „man“ jetzt doch endlich mal … etwas tun muss? In diesem Sinne einen gesegneten und entspannten Sonntag - was auch immer für eine/n jede/n von Ihnen „dran“ sein mag.