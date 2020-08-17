17. August 2020 um 16:57 Uhr
Glückwunsch!
:
Erna und Daniel Thielen aus Bleialf feiern ihre diamantene Hochzeit
Erna und Daniel Thielen.
Foto: TV/privat
Bleialf Erna und Daniel Thielen aus Bleialf feiern diamantene Hochzeit
Erna und Daniel Thielen aus Bleialf feiern am Dienstag , 18. August, ihre diamantene Hochzeit. Zu diesem seltenen Fest des 60. Hochzeitstages wünschen ihnen die Kinder, Enkelkinder und Urenkel von Herzen alles Gute und bedanken sich „für zwei wunderbare Menschen, die ihr Leben bereichert haben“.
Die 79-jährige Jubilarin versorgte früher die Kinder und den pflegebedürftigen Vater im Haus neben einer Nebenerwerbslandwirtschaft, danach hat sie noch einige Jahre bei der Firma Stihl gearbeitet.
Der 89-jährige Jubilar arbeitete bei der Firma Schell und schulte dann um zum Forstwirt, die Natur und der Wald sind ihm bis heute noch sehr ans Herz gewachsen.
Das gemeinsame Hobby, die Musik, unter anderem bei der musikalischen Begleitung von Hochzeiten bis in die Morgenstunden, ist zum Lebens-Elixier für das Jubelpaar geworden.
Bis heute sind die beiden desöfteren im Musikzimmer anzutreffen und dabei zu beobachten, wie sie mit Akkordeon und Mandolinenklang ihre Leidenschaft an die drei Urenkel weitergeben.