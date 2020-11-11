11. November 2020 um 17:21 Uhr
Brauchtum
:
Größerer Baum braucht mehr Schmuck und Licht
Prüm Mit einer Höhe von 14 Metern wird der Weihnachtsbaum auf dem Hahnplatz in diesem Jahr noch größer, noch prachtvoller und noch festlicher, als es die Abteistadt eh schon gewohnt ist. Doch die Damen der Initiative „Frauenschuh“, sie sind seit vielen Jahren für das Schmücken des Weihnachtsbaums zuständig, stehen vor einer kleinen Herausforderung.
Die Mitbegründerin Monika Rolef hat sich per E-Mail an den Volksfreund gewendet und schreibt: „Wir haben ein Problem. Wir brauchen sehr viel mehr Kugeln und Lichterketten.“
In diesem Zusammengang weist Monika Rolef nochmal auf den alljährlichen Weihnachtsschmuckverkauf der Damen hin, der eigentlich begleitend zu den Gottesdiensten im vorderen Bereich der Basilika aufgestellt wird. Auch wenn das im Moment nicht wie früher möglich ist, Adventskränze und Türkränze binden und schmücken die Damen trotzdem unermütlich und liefern sie nach Bestellung gleich persönlich ins Haus.
Der Erlös ist in diesem Jahr für die Finanzierung des extra großen Tannenbaumes vorgesehen. „Da wir keine Spendenquittungen ausstellen dürfen, könnten wir in Schwierigkeiten geraten“, sagt Monika Rolef.
Bestellungen nimmt sie entgegen unter Telefon 06551/2841 oder per E-Mail an monika-rolef@hotmail.de.
Wer die Initiative Frauenschuh unterstützen möchte und keine Spendenquittung benötigt, kann gerne einen Beitrag überweisen unter der IBAN DE 87 586 500 30 000 8053 696 bei der Kreissparkasse Bitburg-Prüm