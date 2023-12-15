Interview From TOPGUN to Spangdahlem: Commander of the Air Base Colonel Kevin M Crofton

Two missions were impactful to me. The first one was the change from my typical Air Force assignments to the Navy-Air Station Fallon close to Reno Nevada. I had to arrange myself new to the area. At that time I also flew the F-16 and trained with that jet, but at Fallon I had to learn a new aircraft (F/A-18), and the Navy culture. The second was my mission in the Air Base Aviano /Italy between 2021 and June 2023. As the Ukraine-War started at that time, i became aware how dense and good we are working together with the other Nato-partners. And – despite my other missions in the USA, I was now one step closer to the war. It was impressive to see how strong Nato can be in such a crisis.