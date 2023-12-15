What missions in Your career as a member of the US Air Force impressed You most?
Interview From TOPGUN to Spangdahlem: Commander of the Air Base Colonel Kevin M Crofton
Spangdahlem · Colonel Kevin M Crofton is since June 2023 Commander of the Air Base Spangdahlem. He is responsible für more than 5000 military and civil personnel. Crofton was born close to Atlanta, Georgia and is since 2001 member oft he Military. He had several assignments before, missions in South-Korea, Iraq, Syria and in Aviano, Italy. He is graduate at the TOPGUN Academy in Fallon, Nevada and worked as an instructor there. In our Volksfreund-Interview Crofton talks about his first experiences in the Eifel, the role of the Base for the future of Nato and also about the incident at Säubrennerkirmes last summer, as an airman has been arrested because of a deadly attack of a civilian.
Two missions were impactful to me. The first one was the change from my typical Air Force assignments to the Navy-Air Station Fallon close to Reno Nevada. I had to arrange myself new to the area. At that time I also flew the F-16 and trained with that jet, but at Fallon I had to learn a new aircraft (F/A-18), and the Navy culture. The second was my mission in the Air Base Aviano /Italy between 2021 and June 2023. As the Ukraine-War started at that time, i became aware how dense and good we are working together with the other Nato-partners. And – despite my other missions in the USA, I was now one step closer to the war. It was impressive to see how strong Nato can be in such a crisis.
What are Your duties as a commander, is there a „typical working day“ for You?
This morning I helped to check the IDs at the entrance gate. I do this to be close to the people. Then I inspected the hangars of the F-16 jets, this evening I will visit a concert of the Police-Orchestra in Trier. I try to spend much time with the people on the base to understand how each Airman does their mission.
What do You like most in the Eifel, what were Your expectations?
I like its beauty, the snow, the mountains, the Moselle and the forests. Here the vegetation is always green. I like the kindness of the people here. Their „Gemütlichkeit“ is something special. And there are all those christmas-markets like Trier or Dudeldorf, which I have enjoyed during this season.
Let us talk about a very serious/sad topic, the death of a guest oft he Säubrennerkirmes in Wittlich and the arrest of a suspect who is member of the base. How is the situation at the moment?
This death was terrible, especially on a peaceful festival like the Kirmes in Wittlich. The airmen allegedly involved in the incident were detained and questioned by Polizei almost immediately. We had a good cooperation with the authorities in Trier and Wittlich, who also worked together with our OSI-bureau (Air Force Office of Special Investigations). That was a great coordination. The investigations are still ongoing and are following the appropriate timelines established by law and Air Force policy.
In addition, the 52nd Fighter Wing shared that a preliminary hearing was held on 19 November 2023 at Spangdahlem Air Base. The hearing was presided over by a sitting military judge and was attended by members of the deceased’s family, pursuant to their rights under military law. The primary purpose of the hearing was to determine whether probable cause exists to refer charges to trial. A decision regarding the disposition of the charges is pending. The Air Force will continue to provide all relevant information we are able to share with the deceased’s family and will provide more details to the press at an appropriate time.
You just layed the foundation stone of the elementary school for 70 Million Euro. Are there any further investments planned?
The elementary school was old and a new one was necessary to give the children a modern structure and modern media. There are more investments planned in the next years, for example the refurbishment of existing structures and buildings.
What role does Spangdahlem play in the actual two crisis-areas. Ukraine and Gaza?
Since October 7th as the Hamas killed Israelis and also Americans and Germans, Spangdahlem is one of the bases that support Israel as a hub in Europe. Spangdahlem has always been an important hub for Cargo flights in Europe. C-17 or C-5 aircraft can land, refuel and can make supply flights also to Israel.
Our F-16 Wing is not involved into these missions, but everytime ready for missions. The Air Defender Exercise in summer with the Bundesluftwaffe and other Nato-Countries showed, how strong the relations between the different forces are and how good they can be coordinated. That was very impressive and showed, that Nato is ready to react on every threat every time. We are prepared for the first day of a crisis.