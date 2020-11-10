10. November 2020 um 17:40 Uhr
Karneval
:
Ankunft des Freiherrn nur auf Videoportal
Kyllburg (ma) Die Kyllburger Karnevalsgesellschaft (KKG) „Mier sein erom do!“ kann wegen der Corona-Bestimmungen die Ankunft der Foasicht und des Freiherrn von Schawen an der Kyll wegen des zweiten Lockdown nicht wie gewohnt begehen.
„Bis zu dem Gespräch der Bundeskanzlerin mit den Länderchefs waren wir voll im Plan“, sagt Otmar Schiffmann, erster Vorsitzender der Kyllburger Karnevalsgesellschaft.
Doch dann war klar: Es gibt einen neuerlichen Lockdown, und mit der Sessionseröffnung „live und in Farbe“ kann es nichts werden. Dennoch gibt es am Mittwoch,11.11., um 11.15 Uhr etwas zu sehen, denn die närrische Tradition soll doch irgendwie aufrecht erhalten werden.
„Wir haben unter Einhaltung der Corona-Regeln die Ankunft des Freiherrn im Vorfeld dargestellt und gefilmt“, sagt Schiffmann. Das Video heißt „Die Ankunft“ und ist 22 Minuten lang.Auf der Hompepage der KKG ist dann der Link zum Video zu finden – drei Mal Kyllburg Helau!, sagt Otmar Schiffmann.