7. Oktober 2020 um 18:32 Uhr
Neues Linienbündel mit Verbindungen in den Islek
:
Neuerburger Busnetz soll sich 2021 verbessern
Neuerburg Wer derzeit von Neuerburg nach Waxweiler will, muss sich auf eine lange Busfahrt einstellen. Bis zu drei Stunden braucht man, um die Strecke mit öffentlichen Verkehrsmitteln zurückzulegen — diverse Umstiege inklusive.
Ab 12. Dezember 2021 soll sich das spätestens ändern. Denn dann startet auch im Neuerburger Land ein neues Linienbündel. Die Ausschreibung des Pakets hat der Kreistag kürzlich beschlossen.
Nicht nur nach Bitburg sollen dann mehr Busse fahren, sondern auch in den Islek und die Schneifel. Dafür hatte sich Kreistagsmitglied Günther Scheiding (SPD) im Vorfeld starkgemacht.
„Das Linienbündel Neuerburger Land war bei der ersten Planung sehr ausgedünnt“, sagt der Neuerburger Sozialdemokrat. Was ihn vor allem ärgerte: Es bestanden keine direkten Verbindungen nach Arzfeld, Waxweiler und Prüm. Dabei gebe es durchaus Verflechtungen.
Um in diesem Bereich eine Verbindung zu ermöglichen, wurde das Linienbündel daher überarbeitet. Und mit dem Ergebnis ist nun auch Scheiding einverstanden: „Mit den durch meine Einwendungen erreichten Verbesserungen bin ich sehr zufrieden und ich hoffe, dass diese Linien von den Bürgern auch angenommen werden und sich rentieren.“