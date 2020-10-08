8. Oktober 2020 um 16:48 Uhr
Pitter
:
Stell dir vor, es sind Ferien – und keiner weiß, wohin!
Bitburg-Prüm Mann, Mann, Mann – nebenan ist das Gejammer groß – die Herbstferien stehen an, und die Nachbarschaft weiß wegen Corona nicht, wohin mit ihren Blagen. Ganz ehrlich, das nenn ich Jammern auf hohem Niveau!
Was hatten wir denn früher? Mit dem Flieger nach Mallorca? Witz, komm raus! Wir wussten gar nicht, dass außer den Amis noch andere Leute die Luft mit Flugzeugen verpesten durften. Wir waren doch schon froh, wenn wir in den Ferien mal zur Abwechslung die Kühe von Onkel Herbert hüten durften. Und abends wurden Kastanienmännchen gebastelt. Nix Plastikspielzeug! Na und? Hat uns nicht geschadet! Und die Natur war auch besser dran.
Dass mit dem Kühehüten will Walburga nicht so recht glauben. Egal, ich weiß es ja selber nicht mehr so genau. Jedenfalls wird heutzutage zu viel gemeckert. Punkt!
In der Eifel ist es doch auch schön: Teufelsschlucht, Eifelpark, Maare – und man kann auch ruhig mal nach Prüm fahren. Andere Leute kommen gern dahin – mit Kind und Kegel, mit Wanderschuh und Wohnmobil – und sogar die Dauner sind aufgewacht und kriegen jetzt endlich einen Wohnmobilstellplatz. Hut ab, oder besser: Schlafmütze ab! Wir werden Touristen-Hochburg, ihr werdet sehen.
Dann geh du mal mit Kindern bei Regen wandern, grätscht Walburga in meine schönen Ausführungen.
Tja, das Wetter, aber keine Sorge, ruhig Blut. Unser Landrat hat sicher dazu auch einen Vorschlag in der Tasche.