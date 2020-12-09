  1. Region
  2. Bitburg & Prüm

Schulen im Eifelkreis erhalten hohe Fördersummen

Kommunalpolitik : Schulen im Eifelkreis erhalten mehr als 1,2 Millionen Euro

Bitburg Für Schulbaumaßnahmen in Biesdorf, Bitburg, Prüm, Spangdahlem und Speicher können die Träger mit Landeszuschüssen von insgesamt 1 217 950 Euro rechnen, dies teilt Nico Steinbach, Mitglied des Landtags (SPD), mit.

Unter anderem erhält das St.-Willibrord-Gymnasium in Bitburg 265 000 Euro für den Umbau und die Erweiterung des Gebäudes und der Sporthalle, die Grundschule in Prüm 130 000 Euro für Brandschutzmaßnahmen und die Kaiser-Lothar-Realschule plus erhält 370 000 Euro ebenfalls für Brandschutzmaßnahmen. Auch die Grund- und Realschule plus in Irrel wurde in das Schulbauprogramm aufgenommen und hat so Aussicht auf eine Landesförderung.

Insgesamt werden landesweit 460 Projekte mit einer Gesamtsumme von mehr als 60 Millionen Euro gefördert. Über alle Schularten hinweg fließen die Mittel in Um- und Neubaumaßnahmen sowie Sanierungs- oder Brandschutzmaßnahmen. Gefördert werden sowohl neue Projekte, bereits im Bau befindliche oder abgeschlossene Baumaßnahmen.

Weitere bewilligte Förderungen: Gymnasium Biesdorf, 70 000 Euro; BBS Theobald Simon, Bitburg, 55 000 Euro; Realschule plus St. Matthias Bitburg, 92 950 Euro; Vinzenz-von-Paul-Gymnasium Prüm, 50 000 Euro; Grundschule Spangdahlem, 50 000 Euro; Grundschule Speicher, 85 000 Euro.