29. Oktober 2020 um 14:08 Uhr
US-Verteidigungsminister stoppt Pläne der Air Force
:
Vorerst kein amerikanisches Logistiklager in Bitburg
Vorerst ist das Logistikzentrum auf der Air Base erst mal vom Tisch.
Foto: dpa/Harald Tittel
Bitburg/Spangdahlem Die Pläne für ein Logistikzentrum der amerikanischen Luftwaffe auf dem Flugplatz Bitburg liegen offenbar auf Eis. Wie David Epperson, Kommandant der Air Base Spangdahlem, mitteilt, hat der US-Verteidigungsminister das Projekt „zeitlich aufgeschoben“.
Ebenso übrigens: den Bau einer neuen Grundschule auf dem Militärstützpunkt in der Verbandsgemeinde Speicher.
Zusammenhängen könnte dies mit den Plänen Donald Trumps, die Truppenstärke in der Eifel mittelfristig zu reduzieren. Und die F-16-Jetstaffel aus Spangdahlem nach Italien zu verlegen. Neue Informationen zum geplanten Truppenabzug waren von Epperson zunächst nicht zu bekommen.
Dass die Amerikaner vom Bund ein 23 Hektar großes Gelände auf dem Flugplatz Bitburg beantragt haben, wurde durch eine TV-Recherche Anfang des Jahres bekannt. Nach Informationen des Volksfreunds sollten 161 Millionen Euro in die Anlage investiert werden, und fünf Lagerhallen für 300 bis 400 Fahrzeuge und eine Tankstelle mit großen unterirdischen Treibstofftanks gebaut werden.
Ob daraus noch etwas werden wird, ist nach dem Stopp des Projektes aber vorerst unklar. Auch wenn der „angemeldete Liegenschaftsbedarf der US-Streitkräfte an der Fläche“ nach wie vor bestehe, wie ein Sprecher der Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben noch kürzlich auf eine TV-Anfrage hin bestätigte.