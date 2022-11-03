Festival : Erste Bands für Rock am Ring 2023 bekanntgegeben

Auch 2023 bringt das Festival Rock am Ring wieder hochkarätige Acts in die Eifel. Foto: TV/Angelina Burch

In einem Trailer-Video hat Rock am Ring die ersten Bands für die kommende Ausgabe des Festivals bekanntgegeben. Einige Überraschungen sind dabei.

Das Warten hat endlich ein Ende! Nachdem ein Teaser-Video der Zwillingsfestivals Rock am Ring und Rock im Park eine Ankündigung für den heutigen Tag versprochen hatte, war es um 9 Uhr so weit.

Das sind die ersten bekannten Künstler für Rock am Ring 2023

In dem Video wurden die ersten 13 Acts für Rock am Ring verkündet. 2023 sind Die Toten Hosen, Pantera, Evanescence, Tenacious D, Badmómzjay, Yungblug, Hollywood Undead, Apache 207, Papa Roach, Machine Gun Kelly, Bring Me The Horizon, K.I.Z und Turnstile am Nürburgring zu sehen.