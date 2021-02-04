4. Februar 2021 um 17:46 Uhr
Ausleihe
:
Digitale Bücherausleihen auch in englischer Spache
Konz (red) Die Stadtbibliothek Konz weitet ihr digitales Angebot aus und bietet ihren Nutzerinnen und Nutzern ab sofort unter rlp.overdrive.com und über die zugehörige App „Libby“ eine Auswahl englischsprachiger eBooks und Hörbücher zur kostenfreien Ausleihe an.
Das Portal „Overdrive“ enthält Titel verschiedener Genres für Kinder, Jugendliche und Erwachsene.
Bibliotheksnutzerinnen und -nutzer haben mit ihrem gültigen Bibliotheksausweis kostenfreien Zugang zu dem neuen Angebot. Die Kunden wählen auf der Website oder der App ihre Heimatbibliothek aus und loggen sich mit der Nutzernummer und ihrem persönlichen Passwort ein.
Die digitalen Medien können dann für einen Zeitraum zwischen sieben und 21 Tagen entliehen werden und werden dann automatisch zurückgegeben. Sollte ein Titel entliehen sein, kann man ihn sich vormerken lassen. Die eBooks und Hörbücher können auf ein Gerät heruntergeladen und offline gelesen, gehört oder auch direkt im Webreader gestreamt werden.
Mit der Onleihe Rheinland-Pfalz bieten rund 85 Bibliotheken in Rheinland-Pfalz ihren Nutzerinnen und Nutzern schon seit einigen Jahren erfolgreich eBooks und Hörbücher, aber auch Zeitschriften, Zeitungen und eLearning-Angebote zur digitalen Nutzung und Ausleihe an. Die Angebote werden vom Landesbibliothekszentrum Rheinland-Pfalz (LBZ) koordiniert und vom Land Rheinland-Pfalz gefördert.
Weitere Informationen gibt es auf der Internetseite der Stadtbibliothek Konz unter www.konz.eu/vg_konz/Stadtbibliothek/de. Zusätzliche Rückfragen sind auch telefonisch an 06501 7888 möglich.