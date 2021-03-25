25. März 2021 um 18:47 Uhr
Serie TV Kunstwerk der Woche Dorette Polnauer
:
Reiseträume
Das Gemälde „Island-Träume“ von Dorette Polnauer.
Foto: Dorette Polnauer
Reiseträume
Wer dieser Tage reisen will, kann das nur im Geiste oder im Buch tun. Ansonsten bleibt nur die Phantasie, ohnehin das Stammland der Künstler, um seinen Sehnsuchtsort zu erreichen. Auch Dorette Polnauer ist von den Reisebeschränkungen der Pandemie massiv betroffen.
Eigentlich hatte die Malerin und Grafikerin aus Zemmer in diesem Jahr ein Arbeitsstipendium in Island wahrnehmen wollen. Wegen Corona wird es allerdings jetzt erstmal nichts mit dem Land „aus Feuer und Eis“. Was die Künstlerin schmerzt. „Skandinavien liegt mir am Herzen“, sagt Polnauer. Island reize sie besonders wegen des Lichts und der Vukane. Vorerst bleibt nur die Innenschau.
Ihre isländische Traumlandschaft hat die Künstlerin jetzt in subtilen Farben als Gemälde veräußert, eine ferne abstrakte Landschaft in feinen Pastelltönen. Als Ausdruck und Mittlerin von Stimmungen, Emotionen und Befindlichkeiten spielt die Farbe seit jeher eine zentrale Rolle in Polnauers Werk. Auch während der Pandemie bleibt die Künstlerin kreativ, wie sie sagt. Natürlich fehle ihr die Begenung mit anderen Menschen und Kunstfreunden ebenso wie ihre kunststherapeutische Arbeit mit Demenzkranken in einer Trierer Senioreneinrichtung. Und auch einen Live- Ausstellungsbesuch könnten Online-Galerien nicht ersetzen. Neuerlich hat sich die studierte Grafikerin in der Pandemie neben dem Acryl-Gemälde den Bedingungen und Möglichkeiten des Aquarells zugewandt.
„Die Beschäftigung damit hat mir einen positiven Schub gegeben“, berichtet Ponnauer. Gleichwohl gilt auch für sie, was wohl viele empfinden: „Nach einem Jahr Corona ist man mental erschöpft“.
Eva-Maria Reuther
Kontakt: dorette-polnauer.de