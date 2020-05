Stadionsong : Vom Theater auf die großen Fußballplätze

Info

When you walk through a storm, hold your head up high And don‘t be afraid of the dark At the end of the storm is a golden sky And the sweet, silver song of a lark Walk on through the wind Walk on through the rain Though your dreams be tossed and blown Walk on, walk on With hope in your heart And you‘ll never walk alone You‘ll never walk alone Walk on, walk on With hope in your hearts And you‘ll never walk alone You‘ll never walk alone.