8. Oktober 2020 um 17:05 Uhr
Initiative
:
17 Projekte beim Mitmach-Tag der
VG Traben-Trarbach
Traben-Trarbach Mehr als 300 Helfer haben sich bisher für den ersten Freiwilligen-Mitmach-Tag der Verbandsgemeinde Traben-Trarbach am 10. Oktober angemeldet – und täglich kommen weitere hinzu.
Mithelfen und etwas gemeinsam schaffen – das ist es, worauf es bei der Initiative ankommt. Aus insgesamt 17 unterschiedlichen Projekten können die Bürger wählen. Die Themenpalette reicht von Heimatpflege über Natur und Umwelt bis zu Kultur und Kunst. Die Vorbereitungen sind weitgehend abgeschlossen: Mitmach-T-Shirts wurden verteilt, und Werbebanner weisen auf den großen Tag hin. Anmeldungen von Interessierten für die einzelnen Projekte sind immer noch möglich.
Zusammen mit dem Koordinations-Team Dagmar Barzen, Heinz Butzen und Sonja Mindermann wird Bürgermeister Marcus Heintel am Samstag, 10. Oktober, alle 17 Projekte besuchen und somit hautnah dabei sein. „Ich freue ich sehr auf diesen 1. Freiwilligen-Mitmach-Tag und bin stolz auf unser lebendiges Gemeinwesen,“ sagt er.
Kinderbeuern: Wiederbelebung einer Streuobstwiese,
Hontheim: Insektenhotels,
Bausendorf: Verschönerung und Reinigung von Plätzen,
Flußbach: ein Platz für Kinder,
Enkirch: frische Farbe für den Schulhof,
Krinkhof: Dorfgemeinschaft aktiv,
Starkenburg: Bouleanlage,
Diefenbach: Fußgängerbrücke über den Bach,
Reil: kippenfreies Dorf, Sportplatzgelände und kulturelle Begegnung in der Grundschule,
Traben-Trarbach: Festung Mont Royal, Spurensuche Brückentor, „Entscheidungsfindungsparcours“ in der Realschule plus, Erste Hilfe rettet Leben, Brunnen Weihertorplatz, Hofkonzerte der SI-Initiative.
Weitere Infos unter: www.vgtt.de/rathaus-politik/ehrenamt/freiwilligen-mitmachtag-2020/