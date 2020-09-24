24. September 2020 um 19:22 Uhr
Initiative protestiert gegen Bebauungsplan
:
City-Hotel: 300 Unterschriften
Bernkastel-Kues Während der Stadtrat Bernkastel-Kues den Bau eines City-Hotels in Kues am Forumsplatz befürwortet, formiert sich auch Protest dagegen (der Trierische Volksfreund berichtete).
Dieser ist wohl größer, als zunächst von unserer Zeitung berichtet.
Denn, so teilt Jörg Pauly, Initiator einer Unterschriftenliste, folgendes mit: Insgesamt seien, anders als von uns berichtet, nicht nur 18, sondern handschriftliche 70 Unterschriften gesammelt worden.
Unterschrieben haben nach seiner Auskunft direkte Anwohner aus der Gartenstraße, Bürger aus Bernkastel-Kues und Patienten der Praxen in der Gartenstraße. Der Protest richte sich nicht gegen das geplante Hotel, sondern gegen die Änderung des Bebauungsplanes. Anders als berichtet, haben aus der Sicht von Pauly die Anwohner mitnichten resigniert, sondern vielmehr zusätzlich zu den „Unterschriften von Hand“ eine Online-Petition im Internet gestartet. die Adresse lauftet:
https://www.openpetition.de/petition/online/keine-aenderung-des-bebauungsplan-bahnhofsgelaende-bernkastel-kues-in-ein-sondergebiet-zwecks-bau-de.
Dort haben im Übrigen bereits mehr als 230 eine Unterschrift geleistet, mehr als 180 von ihnen stammen laut Petition aus der Verbandsgemeinde Bernkastel-Kues. Jörg Pauly sagt: „Die Menschen, die von Hand unterschrieben haben, sind frustriert von der Politik der Stadt.“ Tourismus geschehe auf Kosten der Lebensqualität der Bürger. Es gebe Parkplatzprobleme in Bernkastel und Kues.
Und dazu gebe es kein Konzept der Stadt. Neben dem Cityhotel am Bahnhofsgelände entstehe zudem eine Jugendherberge im Schulzentrum. Und auch diese benötigt sicher Parkplätze. Dabei habe man im Bebauungsplan „Bahnhofsgelände“ von 1995 folgende Ziele definiert: das Schaffen einer neuen Ortsmitte in funktionaler, gestalterischer und ökologischer Hinsicht und das Schaffen einer größtmöglichen Anzahl an Wohnungen im zentralen Bereich von Kues.