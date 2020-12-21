21. Dezember 2020 um 17:22 Uhr
Natur
:
Beste Noten für den Wittlicher Stadtwald
Wittlich Seit dem Jahr 2004 ist der Stadtwald Wittlich mit dem Waldwirtschaftszertifikat „FSC“, ausgezeichnet. Damit wird dem Wittlicher Wald seit mehr als 15 Jahren, eine Waldbewirtschaftung basierend auf den sozialen und ökologischen Leitlinien des FSC Zertifikats bescheinigt.
Das FSC-Zertifizierungssystem ist ein international tätiger privatrechtlicher Verein zur Förderung einer umweltfreundlichen, sozialförderlichen und ökonomisch tragfähigen Bewirtschaftung von Wäldern und sichert den verantwortungsvollen Umgang mit den globalen Waldressourcen. Für die Erteilung des Zertifikats beauftragt der Waldbesitzer eine unabhängige Zertifizierungsgesellschaft. Diese überprüft nach festgelegten Kriterien die Arbeitsweise und Ziele des Waldbesitzers und bestätigt deren Übereinstimmung mit dem FSC-Standard. Die FSC-Zertifikate gelten für eine Dauer von fünf Jahren.
Im Rahmen eines externen FSC-Audits im Stadtwald wurde „Wittlichs grüne Lunge“ intensiv auf die Einhaltung der strengen Kriterien dieses Zertifikats überprüft.
Dabei wurden „beste Noten“ für die Bewirtschaftung des Stadtwalds vergeben und eine naturnahe Waldbewirtschaftung auf höchstem sozialem und ökologischem Niveau bestätigt.
Im Fokus standen unter anderem Themen wie: Anteil der befahrenen Fläche im Wald, Aufforstung von Windwurfflächen, Arbeitsqualität, Verkehrssicherung, Arbeitssicherheit, Baumartenwahl, Nachhaltigkeit der Holznutzung.
Der Wittlicher Stadtwald ist mit einer Betriebsfläche von rund 1200 Hektar, eine der größten kommunalen Waldflächen in Rheinland-Pfalz und besteht vorwiegend aus Buchen und Eichen.