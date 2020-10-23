23. Oktober 2020 um 12:50 Uhr
Corona
:
Nach Corona-Alarm im Bernkastel-Kueser Krankenhaus: Betrieb läuft weiter
Wittlich/Bernkastel-Kues Am Standort Bernkastel-Kues des Verbundkrankenhauses Wittlich/Bernkastel wurden am Donnerstag zwei Covid-19-Fälle registriert. Die Krankenhausleitung hat nun Maßnahmen getroffen
Wie die Krankenhausleitung des Verbundkrankenhauses in Wittlich mitteilt, werden aktuell insgesamt werden an beiden Standorten des Verbundkrankenhauses in Bernkastel-Kues und Wittlich neun Covid-Patienten auf den eigens dafür eingerichteten Covid-Isolierstationen behandelt. In der Intensivstation werden zurzeit keine Covid-Patienten behandelt.
Am Standort Wittlich, St. Elisabeth Krankenhaus, werden nach wie vor alle ambulanten und stationären Patientenbehandlungen durchgeführt. Dort gilt die Besucherregelung „Ein Besucher pro Tag und Patient“. Die Legitimation erfolgt durch eine mitzuführende Besucherkarte.
Die Praxen sind erreichbar und arbeiten im Regelbetrieb.
Am Standort Bernkastel-Kues, Cusanus Krankenhaus, werden ambulante Behandlungen durchgeführt. Das Infektionsgeschehen betrifft nicht das MVZ oder die ansässigen Praxen.
Notfälle werden weiterhin im Cusanus Krankenhaus aufgenommen. Die Intensivabteilung ist bei der Rettungsleitstelle angemeldet und kann Patienten behandeln. Die Psychiatrie kann ebenfalls in vollem Umfang Patienten behandeln. Patienten, die nicht lebensbedrohlich erkrankt sind, können im St. Elisabethkrankenhaus in Wittlich oder den umliegenden Kliniken aufgenommen werden.
Es besteht ein generelles Besuchsverbot für Patienten, die stationär behandelt werden. Ausnahmen können mit den behandelnden Ärzte gemäß der aktuellen Corona-Bekämpfungsverordnung vereinbart werden.
Das MVZ und die Praxen sind erreichbar und arbeiten im Regelbetrieb.
Die Testungen der Kontaktpersonen der aufgetretenen Covid-Fälle sind alle durchgeführt worden. Das präventive Screening der Mitarbeiter wird heute abgeschlossen. Wenn die Ergebnisse vorliegen, wird das weitere Vorgehen mit dem Gesundheitsamt abgestimmt.