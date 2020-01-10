Show
Danceperados of Ireland machen Station im Eventum
Wittlich (red) Das Tanz- und Musikensemble „Danceperados of Ireland“ präsentiert am Sonntag, 2. Februar, ab 18 Uhr die Show „Whiskey, you are the devil! An Authentic Show of Irish Music, Songs and Dance – Telling the Story of Irish Whiskey“ im Eventum in Wittlich.
Die authentische irische Tanzshow versetzt das Publikum mit abgestimmter Multivision mit irischen Landschaften und Motiven rund um den Whiskey nach Irland. Für die Choreographie ist Michael Donellan zuständig. Er war Solist bei „Riverdance“ und „Lord of the Dance“. Ein Ensemble mit sechs Musikern aus Irland begleitet die Show. Karten siehe Info.
