1. September 2020 um 17:36 Uhr
Kommunalpolitik
:
Den Stadtrat erwarten zahlreiche Themen
Bernkastel-Kues Die Nachtragshaushaltssatzung 2020 mit Nachtragshaushaltsplan der Stadt Bernkastel-Kues sind ein Thema der nächsten Sitzung des Stadtrats am Donnerstag, 10. September, um 18 Uhr in der Güterhalle. Weitere Tagesordnungspunkte sind die Gründung eines Forstzweckverbandes auf Verbandsgemeindeebene und der Beitritt der Stadt Bernkastel-Kues.
Auch der Jugendraum in Wehlen und die Vergabe der Planungsleistung zum Umbau und der Sanierung der Kita Bernkastel werden zur Sprache kommen.
Die Änderung des Bebauungsplanes Gewerbegebiet Andel wird die Stadträte ebenfalls beschäftigen, genauso wie das Vergabeverfahren zum bestehenden Baumkontrollvertrag der Stadt Bernkastel-Kues. Ein wichtiges Thema in der Stadt ist auch die Baustelle in der Cusanusstraße. Der Stadtrat wird über die Vergabe des städtischen Anteils am Ausbau sprechen.
Darüber hinaus wird über den Antrag der Fraktion „Unabhängige Bürger Union“ zum Busparkplatz Bernkastel beraten. Die fordert die Auflösung des Busparkplatzes zugunsten von Kurzzeitparkplätzen.
Ein weiteres Thema ist die Vorstellung einer digitalen Plattform für die Stadt Bernkastel-Kues und Entscheidung über die Möglichkeit einer Förderung.
Aus Gründen des Gesundheitsschutzes wird darauf hingewiesen, dass nur begrenzte Kapazitäten für die Öffentlichkeit zur Verfügung stehen. Alle Bürger, die als Zuhörer an der öffentlichen Sitzung teilnehmen möchten, wird dringend empfohlen, eine Schutzmaske zu tragen.