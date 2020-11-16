16. November 2020 um 16:47 Uhr
Bernkastel-Wittlich
:
Mehr als 60 Chorsänger erhalten Auszeichnung
Bernkastel-Wittlich Der Kreis-Chorverband Bernkastel-Wittlich hält Verbandstag schriftlich ab. Wie die Verantwortlichen auf das Jahr 2019 blicken.
Der Kreis-Chorverband Bernkastel-Wittlich hat bei seinem Verbandstag mehr als 60 aktive Sänger für ihren langjährigen Einsatz ausgezeichnet. Zufrieden sind die Mitglieder auch mit der Anzahl der Mitgliedsvereine: Die Zahl ist mit 46 weiterhin stabil. Die Zahl der Aktiven sei jedoch weiterhin leicht rückläufig, bemerkte Kreis-Geschäftsführerin Annerose Weiskopf.
Der Chorverband hatte seinen Verbandstag corona-bedingt nach mehreren Verschiebungen erstmals in schriftlicher Form abgehalten. „In dieser ungewöhnlichen Situation haben die Mitgliedsvereine solidarisch im Interesse der Gesundheit aller gehandelt“, so Marcus Heintel, der Vorsitzende des Kreis-Chorverbandes. Mehr als 70 Prozent der Stimmberechtigten haben ihre Stimmen im schriftlichen Verfahren abgegeben.
Der Jahresbericht blickte unter anderem auf die Titelverteidigung der beiden Meisterchöre, der MGV „Lyra“ Wehlen und das Quartett „Sine nomine“ aus Morbach, im Mai 2019 zurück.
Außerdem wagten die Verantwortlichen einen Blick in das kommende Jahr: Da erwartet den Verband nämlich das Jubiläum „50 Jahre Vereinigung der Sängerkreise Bernkastel und Wittlich“.
In der Nachwuchsarbeit zählte die Verantwortliche Ingrid Wagner acht erfolgreiche Auftritte.
Erfreulich fielen für den Verein auch die Finanzen aus: Schatzmeister Berthold Aatz konnte ein gesundes Plus für das Jahr 2019 vermelden.