13. November 2020 um 11:58 Uhr
Bernkastel-Kues
:
Neuer Chefarzt bietet orthopädische Ambulanz an Reha-Klinik an
Slavi Evdokimov.
Foto: Helmut Thewalt/THEWALT HELMUT
Bernkastel-Kues (red) Slavi Evdokimov, seit 1. September neuer Chefarzt der Orthopädie am Reha-Zentrum Bernkastel-Kues, bietet ab sofort eine orthopädische Ambulanz für Privatpatienten an.
Der 1963 in Bulgarien geborene Mediziner arbeitete nach seinem Studium in Sofia als Unfallchirurg in einem Akutkrankenhaus und sammelte anschließend Berufserfahrung in der ambulanten Orthopädie und der stationären Rehabilitation in mehreren Kliniken in Deutschland.
Slavi Evdokimov ist spezialisiert auf die McKenzie-Methode – Mechanische Diagnose und Therapie (MDT), ein Behandlungsverfahren für Rücken-, Nacken- und Gelenkbeschwerden. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spezialisten für diese Heilmethode in Rheinland-Pfalz. Mit Hilfe der McKenzie-Methode wird der körpereigene Selbstheilungsprozess gefördert, so dass in vielen Fällen auf Medikamente, Operationen oder passive Maßnahmen wie Wärme, Eis oder Ultraschall verzichtet werden kann.
Der 57-Jährige ist nach Angaben der Klinik „sehr glücklich, auf dem Kueser Plateau eine Position gefunden zu haben, die es ihm erlaubt, sein Wissen und sein ethisches Verständnis von Medizin in der Praxis anzuwenden“.
„Ich bin hier in ein tolles Team gekommen. Die Kollegen sind nicht nur hochqualifiziert, sondern sehen in ihrer Arbeit auch ihre Berufung und sind mit Leib und Seele dabei“, sagt der Facharzt für Orthopädie und Unfallchirurgie. „Ich fühle mich hier sehr wohl und werde unseren Patienten mit meinem Fachwissen die bestmögliche Behandlung zukommen lassen.“
Slavi Evdokimov ist mit einer Veterinärmedizinerin verheiratet und hat zwei Töchter.
Das Median-Reha-Zentrum Bernkastel-Kues ist mit 823 Betten eines der größten Rehabilitationszentren Deutschlands und das größte in Rheinland-Pfalz. In den Indikationen Kardiologie, Neurologie, Orthopädie und Psychosomatik werden jährlich rund 10 500 Patienten behandelt.
Die orthopädische Ambulanz für Privatpatienten findet montags und dienstags nach vorheriger Vereinbarung statt unter Telefon: 06531/92-1732 oder -5734