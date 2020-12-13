  1. Region
  2. Mosel, Wittlich & Hunsrück

Projekt Klötzchenstadt geht weiter

Kunst : Projekt Klötzchenstadt von Joachim Drautzburg geht weiter

Auch weiterhin kann Holz für das Projekt Klötzchenstadt gestaltet werden. Foto: Christina Bents

Wittlich Im Herbst hatte Joachim Drautzburg, Schreiner und Künstler, die Idee, eine Klötzchenstadt zu erschaffen. Der erste Ausstellungstermin fällt der Pandemie zum Opfer. Im Frühling ist aber ein neuer Anlauf geplant.

Balken, Kanthölzer und sonstige Holzreste erwachen bei Schreiner und Künstler Joachim Drautzburg zu neuem Leben. Er will mit vielen anderen zusammen daraus eine Klötzchenstadt entstehen lassen (der TV berichtete). Einige einfache Probestücke hat er stilistisch als Hochhäuser, Kirchen, Stadt- oder Einfamilienhäuser angelegt. Als Maßstab hat er 1:1000  gewählt.

Bisher sind etwa 250 bis 300 Klötze gestaltet worden. Joachim Drautzburg selbst hat einen Stadtkern gemacht und berichtet von einer positiven Resonanz: „Insgesamt bin ich sehr zufrieden. Es machen neben Privatpersonen auch drei Schulen und eine Kindertagesstätte mit.“ Wünschen würde er sich, dass noch mehr Menschen ihre Werke online auf der Homepage, bei Instagram oder Facebook einstellen. „Da könnte noch ein bisschen mehr Aktivität sein, damit die Klötzchen-Gemeinschaft noch ein wenig enger wird“, sagt Joachim Drautzburg.  

Die erste Ausstellung, die im Advent in der Schreinerwerkstatt in Wengerohr hätte stattfinden sollen, fällt wegen Corona aus. Aber im Juni bei Kunst an Hecken und Zäunen soll die Stadt aufgebaut werden.

Die Holzrohlinge können bei Meggi Fritzen in der „Heißen Nadel“ in der Burgstraße 28 oder bei der Tourist-Information auf dem Marktplatz in Wittlich für fünf Euro das Stück erworben und nach Lust und Laune gestaltet werden. Man kann sie anmalen, bekleben oder mit Wolle umgarnen – jeder wie er möchte.

Das Projekt kann auf www.drautzburg-art.de bei Instagram unter @joachimdrautzburg oder Facebook Joachim Drautzburg beobachtet werden. Man kann auch aktiv mitmachen, indem man seine Klötzchengebäude zeigt. Infos: drautzburg.art@gmail.com