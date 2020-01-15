Show : Danceperados of Ireland im Eventum

Danceperados of Ireland. Foto: TV/Gregor Eisenhuth

Wittlich (red) Das Tanz- und Musikensemble „Danceperados of Ireland“ präsentiert am Sonntag, 2. Februar, ab 18 Uhr die Show „Whiskey, you are the devil! An Authentic Show of Irish Music, Songs and Dance – Telling the Story of Irish Whiskey“ im Eventum in Wittlich.

