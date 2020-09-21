  1. Region
300 Polizisten gegen Bande von Autodieben im Einsatz

Ein Streifenwagen der Polizei steht mit eingeschaltetem Blaulicht auf der Straße. Foto: Carsten Rehder/dpa/Illustration

Gummersbach Mehr als 300 Polizisten haben in Nordrhein-Westfalen und Rheinland-Pfalz im Kampf gegen den organisierten Autoklau Wohnungen durchsucht und Haftbefehle vollstreckt. Hintergrund der Ermittlungen sei eine Serie professionell organisierter Autodiebstähle, teilte die Polizei in Gummersbach mit.

Acht Verdächtige seien festgenommen worden.

Allein im Oberbergischen Kreis sollen sie mehr als 20 Autos gestohlen haben. Diese wurden nach bisherigen Erkenntnissen in Einzelteile zerlegt und verkauft.

Die Durchsuchungen am Montagmorgen erstreckten sich auf den Oberbergischen Kreis, Windeck (Rhein-Sieg-Kreis), Bielefeld, Essen, Dorsten, Düsseldorf und auf ein Firmengelände in Rheinland-Pfalz.

Die Polizei habe eine Reihe von gestohlenen Fahrzeugteilen gefunden und sichergestellt. Allein in der Halle, die der Tätergruppe nach bisherigen Kenntnissen zum Zerlegen der gestohlenen Autos diente, fanden die Einsatzkräfte etwa 20 Motoren, die vermutlich gestohlen sein dürften.