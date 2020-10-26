26. Oktober 2020 um 06:06 Uhr
Auf Wiedersehen Glücksvögel: Kraniche ziehen in den Süden
Fliegende Kraniche. Foto: Sebastian Willnow/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archivbild
Mainz Trompetenartige Rufe von hoch oben: Zehntausende Kraniche fliegen in diesen Wochen wieder in den Süden. Rheinland-Pfalz liegt auf einer Hauptroute der Zugvögel von ihrer Heimat Skandinavien und Osteuropa zu ihren wärmeren Winterquartieren in Frankreich und Spanien, wie der Naturschutzbund Deutschland (Nabu) in Mainz mitteilt.
Die bis zu 1,30 Meter großen Vögel gelten als Glückssymbole und fliegen hoch oben in auffälligen V-Formationen von 60 bis 200 Tieren, mit erfahrenen und sich abwechselnden Tieren an der Spitze. Viele Vogelfreunde verfolgen das Naturspektakel mit Ferngläsern und Kameras.
In Brandenburg habe sie kürzlich schon sehr viele Kraniche bei der Rast gesehen, sagt Nabu-Biologin Fiona Brurein in Mainz. Auch die Westerwälder Seenplatte sei ein bekannter Rastplatz für den Zwischenstopp der Zugvögel. Sie orientierten sich an Flüssen, Waldrändern und großen Städten. In Rheinland-Pfalz zögen sie etwa entlang der Ahr, Mosel und Nahe. Gerne fliegen Kraniche laut Brurein, wenn sie Rückenwind haben. Den Rhein überqueren sie eher am Nachmittag und Abend.
Nach Worten der Nabu-Biologin gibt es bei manchen Rastplätzen der Zugvögel auf dem Weg in den Süden eigens Verstecke für Kranichfans: Verborgen in einem Unterstand könnten sie die Tiere beobachten und fotografieren, ohne sie zu stören: Jede Flucht koste die großen Vögel Energie.
Im Zuge des Klimawandels brüten Kraniche verstärkt auch in Deutschland. Inzwischen seien es hier rund 11 000 Paare, sagt die Biologin. Der Schwerpunkt sei Norddeutschland. „Mit dem Klimawandel sieht man mittlerweile aber auch einzelne Tiere weiter südlich, zum Beispiel in Nordrhein-Westfalen brüten.“