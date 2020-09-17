17. September 2020 um 08:09 Uhr
Belastung mit Grundsteuer B in Lissendorf am höchsten
Ein Reihenhausbesitzer hält einen Grundbesitzabgabenbescheid der Stadt in der Hand. Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa
Stuttgart Die Gemeinde Lissendorf in der Eifel verlangt in Rheinland-Pfalz den höchsten Hebesatz für die Grundsteuer auf bebaute oder bebaubare Grundstücke. Das geht aus einer Erhebung der Prüfungs- und Beratungsgesellschaft EY hervor, die am Donnerstag veröffentlicht wurde.
Demnach verlangt die Kommune bei Gerolstein einen Hebesatz von 700 Prozent. Im Durchschnitt liegt der Hebesatz der Kommunen im Land für die Grundsteuer B bei 384 Prozent. Spitzenreiter unter den Flächenländern ist Nordrhein-Westfalen mit einem Wert von durchschnittlich 546 Prozent.
Die Grundsteuer setzt sich aus drei Faktoren zusammen: Zuerst wird ein Wert ermittelt, der etwa von Ausstattung und Größe des Hauses und des Grundstückes abhängt. Der sogenannte Einheitswert wird dann mit der Steuermesszahl und dem jeweiligen, von der Kommune selbst festgelegten Hebesatz multipliziert.
Dies ergibt dann die zu zahlende bauliche Grundsteuer, die eine wichtige Einnahmequelle für Städte und Gemeinden ist. Sie trifft so gut wie alle Bürger, sowohl Hausbesitzer als auch Mieter über die Mietnebenkosten. In Rheinland-Pfalz ergab sich so im Jahr 2019 eine Steuerbelastung von durchschnittlich 140 Euro je Einwohner.
Sieben Orte im Land erheben gar keine Grundsteuer: Bergenhausen, Wahlbach, Riegenroth und Rayerschied (alle Rhein-Hunsrück-Kreis), Gornhausen und Horath (Kreis Bernkastel-Wittlich) sowie Reuth (Kreis Vulkaneifel). Zwischen 2014 und 2019 haben der Studie zufolge rund 28 Prozent der Kommunen in Rheinland-Pfalz die Hebesätze erhöht.