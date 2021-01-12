12. Januar 2021 um 19:12 Uhr
Bildungsausschuss diskutiert über Attacken auf Lernplattform
Ein Schüler tippt auf einem Tablet. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa/Symbolbild
Mainz Die Computerattacken auf die wichtigste Lernplattform in Rheinland-Pfalz dauern nach Angaben von Bildungsstaatssekretär Hans Beckmann (SPD) auch in dieser Woche an. Dennoch laufe das Moodle-System bereits deutlich besser als in der vergangenen Woche, sagte Beckmann am Dienstag im Bildungsausschuss des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz.
„Ich hoffe sehr, dass wir diese Probleme bald ganz in den Griff kriegen.“
Die bildungspolitische Sprecherin der CDU-Fraktion, Anke Beilstein, warf dem Bildungsministerium vor, den Beginn des Fernunterrichts nicht gut genug vorbereitet zu haben. „Es war ein Chaos mit Ansage“, sagte Beilstein. So gebe es viele kommerzielle Anbieter, die einen Schutz vor solchen Angriffen einrichten könnten.
„Natürlich lief nicht alles perfekt“, sagte die Direktorin des Pädagogischen Landesinstituts, Birgit Pikowsky, zum Start des Fernunterrichts am 4. Januar. Wie in Rheinland-Pfalz sei es in den vergangenen Tagen auch zu Attacken auf die Lernplattformen aller Länder gekommen. Bei der DDoS-Attacke (Distributed Denial of Service) auf das rheinland-pfälzische Moodle-System seien die Web-Server mit bis zu 10 000 Zugriffen je Sekunde geflutet und so lahmgelegt worden.
In der zurückliegenden Woche seien Filtersysteme eingerichtet worden, um die Angriffe abzuwehren. So seien die Bedingungen für den Fernunterricht kontinuierlich verbessert worden, sagte Pikowsky. Die Zahl der Moodle-Nutzer stieg nach ihren Angaben von rund 213 000 am 4. Januar auf 309 000 am 11. Januar, die der Nutzer von Videokonferenzen mit dem System Big Blue Button im gleichen Zeitraum von 120 000 auf 222 000.