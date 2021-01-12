Bildungsausschuss diskutiert über Attacken auf Lernplattform

Mainz Die Computerattacken auf die wichtigste Lernplattform in Rheinland-Pfalz dauern nach Angaben von Bildungsstaatssekretär Hans Beckmann (SPD) auch in dieser Woche an. Dennoch laufe das Moodle-System bereits deutlich besser als in der vergangenen Woche, sagte Beckmann am Dienstag im Bildungsausschuss des Landtags Rheinland-Pfalz.

„Ich hoffe sehr, dass wir diese Probleme bald ganz in den Griff kriegen.“

Die bildungspolitische Sprecherin der CDU-Fraktion, Anke Beilstein, warf dem Bildungsministerium vor, den Beginn des Fernunterrichts nicht gut genug vorbereitet zu haben. „Es war ein Chaos mit Ansage“, sagte Beilstein. So gebe es viele kommerzielle Anbieter, die einen Schutz vor solchen Angriffen einrichten könnten.

„Natürlich lief nicht alles perfekt“, sagte die Direktorin des Pädagogischen Landesinstituts, Birgit Pikowsky, zum Start des Fernunterrichts am 4. Januar. Wie in Rheinland-Pfalz sei es in den vergangenen Tagen auch zu Attacken auf die Lernplattformen aller Länder gekommen. Bei der DDoS-Attacke (Distributed Denial of Service) auf das rheinland-pfälzische Moodle-System seien die Web-Server mit bis zu 10 000 Zugriffen je Sekunde geflutet und so lahmgelegt worden.

