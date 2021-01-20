20. Januar 2021 um 02:31 Uhr
CDU stellt Leitlinien für Programm zur Landtagswahl vor
Gerd Schreiner, CDU-Generalsekretär in Rheinland-Pfalz. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa/Archivbild
Mainz Drei Tage vor ihrem Parteitag zur Landtagswahl stellt die CDU Rheinland-Pfalz heute ihre programmatischen Leitlinien vor. Mit der Bezeichnung „Regierungsprogramm“ macht die Partei ihren Anspruch deutlich, nach drei Jahrzehnten in der Opposition wieder die politische Gestaltung im Land zu übernehmen.
Die Landtagswahl ist im März.
Spitzenkandidat Christian Baldauf und Generalsekretär Gerd Schreiner wollen erste Einblicke in das Programm geben, wie die Partei mitteilte. Neben dem Hauptprogramm sind auch spezifische Programme für einzelne Regionen geplant.
Bei der Vorstellung von „Praktikerteams“ für die Landtagswahl hat die CDU bereits deutlich gemacht, welche Schwerpunkte sie im Wahlkampf setzen will. In der Bildungspolitik sollen die Mittel für Kitas und Schulen erhöht werden, vor der Einschulung sollen Vierjährige in der Kita einen verbindlichen Sprachtest absolvieren. Für eine bessere Finanzausstattung der Kommunen hat Baldauf eine Soforthilfe von 500 Millionen Euro für Städte, Gemeinden und Kreise vorgeschlagen.
Zur Innenpolitik sprach sich Baldauf für eine Ausweitung der Vorratsdatenspeicherung zur Strafverfolgung aus. Auch will die CDU die Ressorts neu gestalten und die Zuständigkeit für die Integration beim Innenministerium ansiedeln. In der Umweltpolitik will die Partei eine neu zu schaffende Steuerungsstelle für Bioökonomie in der Staatskanzlei einrichten.