19. März 2021 um 16:26 Uhr
Corona-Inzidenz in Rheinland-Pfalz steigt weiter
Proben für Corona-Tests werden werden für die weitere Untersuchung vorbereitet. Foto: Hendrik Schmidt/dpa-Zentralbild/ZB/Archivbild
Mainz Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz von Corona-Infektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz steigt und steigt. Das Landesuntersuchungsamt nannte am Freitag einen Wert von 73,2 Infektionen auf 100 000 Einwohner in den zurückliegenden sieben Tagen.
Das war zwar unter dem Bundesdurchschnitt von 96, aber für Rheinland-Pfalz der höchste Wert seit dem 3. Februar.
Die Gesundheitsämter im Land berichteten am Freitag von 621 neu gemeldeten Infektionen binnen 24 Stunden (Stand 14.10 Uhr). Aktuell waren 7039 Menschen in Rheinland-Pfalz nachweislich mit dem Erreger Sars-CoV-2 infiziert. Die Zahl der Patienten, die mit oder an dem Virus starben, stieg um 11 auf 3254.
Die höchste Inzidenz gab es in der Stadt Frankenthal mit 153,8. Danach folgten die Stadt Ludwigshafen (137,6) und der Kreis Altenkirchen (127,3). Von den landesweit 36 Kreisen und Städten waren am Freitag 8 über einer Inzidenz von 100 - und 10 unter einem Wert von 50. Die niedrigste Inzidenz gab es im Kreis Cochem-Zell mit 9,8. In der Landeshauptstadt Mainz waren es 61,3.
Die Pandemie hatte in Rheinland-Pfalz Ende Februar 2020 mit einem positiven Test in Koblenz begonnen. Seitdem haben sich in dem Bundesland nachweislich 109 291 Menschen mit Sars-CoV-2 infiziert.
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210319-99-892166/2