28. Januar 2021 um 11:22 Uhr
Dreyer für nationalen Impfgipfel: CDU kritisiert Strategie
Malu Dreyer (SPD), Ministerpräsidentin von Rheinland-Pfalz. Foto: Uwe Anspach/dpa/Archivbild
Mainz Die Impfzentren stehen weitgehend leer, weil Impfstoff fehlt. Ministerpräsidentin Dreyer fordert daher einen bundesweiten Impfgipfel. Ihr CDU-Herausforderer Baldauf will einen solchen Gipfel auch im Land.
Die rheinland-pfälzische Ministerpräsidentin Malu Dreyer (SPD) fordert wegen der Lieferengpässe beim Corona-Impfstoff einen bundesweiten Impfgipfel. „Wir brauchen einen klaren, transparenten Impfstoff-Plan für die kommenden Monate“, sagte Dreyer in ihrer bereits sechsten Regierungserklärung zur Corona-Pandemie am Donnerstag im Landtag. „Alle staatlichen Ebenen müssen verantwortungsvoll zusammenarbeiten.“ Bundesregierung, Länderchefs, Pharmaindustrie, Zulieferer und die Zuständigen der EU müssten an einen Tisch - dies habe sie gemeinsam mit ihren Länderkollegen gefordert.
Der CDU-Fraktionsvorsitzende und Spitzenkandidat für die Landtagswahl, Christian Baldauf, forderte Dreyer auf, auch in Rheinland-Pfalz einen Impfgipfel mit allen Beteiligten zu organisieren. Eine verlässliche Strategie sei notwendig. „Ja, wir brauchen einen solchen Impfgipfel“, sagte der gesundheitspolitische Sprecher der CDU-Landtagsfraktion, Christoph Gensch. Der Landesregierung hielt er vor, mit einer „relativ hohen Anzahl von Erstimpfungen“ mit für einen Engpass bei Zweitimpfungen gesorgt zu haben. Jetzt „fehlen Impfdosen, das wird dann dem Bund in die Schuhe geschoben“.
Das Spitzentreffen im Land finde längst regelmäßig statt, konterte der Vorsitzende der SPD-Fraktion, Alexander Schweitzer. Der Impfstoff fehle, und Bundesgesundheitsminister Jens Spahn (CDU) sei verantwortlich. Er forderte Baldauf auf, bei der Impfstoffbeschaffung zu helfen.
Jeder Bürger in Rheinland-Pfalz solle bis zum Sommer ein Impfangebot erhalten, betonte Dreyer. Die Infrastruktur dafür sei geschaffen, Rheinland-Pfalz gehöre seit Tagen zur Spitzengruppe bei der Quote der Impfungen. Doch jetzt fehle Nachschub. Die Erstimpfungen in den 31 Zentren des Landes wurden daher für die nächsten drei Wochen abgesagt.
