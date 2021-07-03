Tourismus : Gesperrte Hängeseilbrücke Geierlay soll wieder öffnen

Mörsdorf Wegen Corona ist ein leicht schwankender Touristenmagnet im Hunsrück verrammelt. Doch das soll sich ändern: Die Fußgängerbrücke Geierlay hoch über einem Bachtal dürfte bald wieder weithin Besucher anlocken.

Die einst von jährlich Hunderttausenden Ausflüglern betretene, derzeit aber gesperrte Hängeseilbrücke Geierlay im Hunsrück soll in etwa einer Woche wieder geöffnet werden. Allerdings soll sie dann erstmals kostenpflichtig werden. Die Ortsgemeinde Mörsdorf strebe die Öffnung in Abstimmung mit Polizei und Rhein-Hunsrück-Kreis zum Wochenende 9. bis 11. Juli an, teilte ihr Bürgermeister Marcus Kirchhoff am Freitag der Deutschen Presse-Agentur mit.