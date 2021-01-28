  1. Region
  2. Rheinland-Pfalz
  3. News

Lockdown: Mehr Andrang bei Friseuren in Luxemburg

Lockdown: Mehr Andrang bei Friseuren in Luxemburg

Friseurin Christina Helmling steht am Tresen ihres Frisörgeschäfts im luxemburgischen Wasserbillig. Foto: Harald Tittel/dpa/Archivbild

Wasserbillig/Schengen In der Corona-Pandemie sind unterschiedliche Regeln in EU-Ländern besonders in Grenzregionen spürbar: So gehen derzeit viele Deutsche nach Luxemburg zum Friseur, wo die Salons - anders als im deutschen Lockdown - geöffnet sind.

Bei manchen Betrieben gibt es einen großen Andrang: „Es ist total verrückt momentan. Wir waren letzte Woche eigentlich schon für diese Woche ausgebucht“, sagt Friseurin Christina Helmling (34) im luxemburgischen Wasserbillig nahe der Grenze zu Deutschland.

In Luxemburg dürfen Friseure seit dem 11. Januar unter strengen Auflagen wieder Kunden bedienen. Helmling hat auch viele Kunden aus Luxemburg. Aber die Terminanfragen aus Deutschland seien derzeit extrem - auch über ihr Online-Buchungssystem. „Wir hatten auch schon jemand aus Frankfurt hier“, sagt die gebürtige Saarländerin (St. Ingbert), die im gut zehn Kilometer entfernten Trier wohnt.

Auch viele andere Friseurläden in Luxemburg haben mehr deutsche Kunden als sonst - vor allem aus Rheinland-Pfalz und dem Saarland. Der Vorsitzende Landesinnungsmeister beim Landesverband Friseure und Kosmetik Rheinland, Guido Wirtz, sieht das kritisch. Er habe Verständnis für Kunden, die sich bei dortigen Friseuren die Haare schneiden ließen: „Aber ich bitte alle, daran zu denken, dass sie uns als Kunden dann fehlen, wenn wir wieder aufmachen.“

Der Friseurbranche in Deutschland gehe es derzeit „beschissen“, sagt Wirtz in Körperich (Eifelkreis Bitburg-Prüm). Viele hätten Reserven aufgebraucht - er gehe davon aus, dass rund 30 Prozent aufgeben würden. Und er merke, dass „die Schwarzarbeit von Mitarbeitern und Unternehmern zunimmt.“

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210128-99-201051/2