  1. Region
  2. Rheinland-Pfalz
  3. News

Mehr als 1300 neue Corona-Infektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz

Mehr als 1300 neue Corona-Infektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz

Medizinischer Mundschutz liegt auf einem Tisch. Foto: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand/dpa

Mainz Die Gesundheitsämter in Rheinland-Pfalz haben am Mittwoch 1369 neue Corona-Infektionen festgestellt. Damit stieg die Gesamtzahl seit Beginn der Pandemie auf 59 628, wie das Gesundheitsministerium in Mainz mitteilte.

Nach dem am Dienstag erreichten Höchstwert von 50 Todesfällen an einem Tag waren es am Mittwoch 43 - insgesamt sind bislang 979 Menschen mit oder an Covid-19 gestorben.

Zurzeit sind 18 527 Menschen im Land mit dem Virus Sars-CoV-2 infiziert. Dies ist die bislang höchste Zahl von gleichzeitig infizierten Rheinland-Pfälzern.

Innerhalb eines Tages mussten in Rheinland-Pfalz 59 an Covid-19 erkrankte Menschen ins Krankenhaus gebracht werden. Von 188 Covid-19-Patienten, die aktuell auf Intensivstationen behandelt werden, müssen 111 Patienten beatmet werden, wie aus Daten des Intensivregisters der Deutschen Interdisziplinären Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin (DIVI) vom Mittwoch hervorgeht.

Die sogenannte Inzidenz, also die Zahl der Neuinfektionen bezogen auf 100 000 Einwohner in den zurückliegenden sieben Tagen, lag am Mittwoch in ganz Rheinland-Pfalz bei 169,6 und damit über dem Wert der Vorwoche (137,8). In Speyer stieg die Inzidenz erstmals über die Schwelle von 500 - in der pfälzischen Stadt wurden 502,4 Fälle je 100 000 Einwohner gezählt. Danach folgen Ludwigshafen (353,5), der Rhein-Pfalz-Kreis (280,7) und die Stadt Frankenthal (250,2). Einzige Stadt mit einer Inzidenz unter 100 ist Zweibrücken mit 96,5.

Landesuntersuchungsamt mit aktuellen Corona-Zahlen

Dashboard DIVI-Intensivregister auf Landkreisebene