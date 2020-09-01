1. September 2020 um 19:20 Uhr
Missbrauch: Ermittler schlagen auch in Rheinland-Pfalz zu
Wohnungdurchsuchung im Zusammenhang mit dem Missbrauchskomplex Bergisch Gladbach. Foto: Dagmar Meyer-Roeger/dmp press/dpa/Archivbild
Köln Im Missbrauchsfall Bergisch Gladbach sind bundesweit Wohnungen von 50 Tatverdächtigen durchsucht worden. Auch in Rheinland-Pfalz schlugen die Ermittler zu. Es gehe um den Verdacht des Besitzes und der Verbreitung von Kinderpornografie, teilte die Kölner Staatsanwaltschaft mit.
Nach Informationen der Deutschen Presse-Agentur waren zwei Objekte im Raum Koblenz sowie in der nördlichen Pfalz betroffen. Die Durchsuchungen fanden außerdem in Brandenburg, Baden-Württemberg, Bayern, Bremen, Hessen, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Schleswig-Holstein, Sachsen und Sachsen-Anhalt statt.
„Eine große Zahl von Polizisten“ sei an den Aktionen beteiligt gewesen, sagte ein Sprecher. An mehreren Orten waren Spezialeinheiten im Einsatz. „Vier Personen wurden nach bisherigen Erkenntnissen leicht verletzt“, so die Ermittler. Dabei soll es lediglich um Schocks und leichte Prellungen gehen. Eine „erste Sichtung und Bewertung sichergestellter Beweismittel“ war am Nachmittag bereits im Gange. Details sollen am Mittwoch in Köln bekanntgegeben werden.
Die Ermittlungen rund um den Missbrauchskomplex Bergisch Gladbach haben schon zu Spuren in sämtliche Bundesländern geführt. Mit Stand 27. August wurde alleine in NRW gegen 84 Beschuldigte ermittelt, zehn Menschen waren bereits angeklagt, einer in Haft, acht in Untersuchungshaft.
Ins Rollen gebracht wurde das alles durch eine Durchsuchung im Oktober 2019 bei einem Vater in Bergisch Gladbach bei Köln. Bei ihm fand die Polizei Tausende Bilder und Videos. Es ging um riesige Datenmengen - inklusive Spuren zu Chatpartnern. Davon ausgehend kamen die Polizisten nach und nach immer mehr Verdächtigen auf die Spur.