7. November 2020 um 13:02 Uhr
Rheinland-Pfalz meldet weitere 378 Corona-Neuinfektionen
Ein Abstrichstäbchen wird in einer ambulanten Corona-Test-Einrichtung gehalten. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Archivbild
Mainz Die Zahl der bestätigten Corona-Neuinfektionen in Rheinland-Pfalz ist weiter gestiegen - wenn auch bei weitem nicht mehr so stark wie in den vergangenen Tagen. Nach Angaben des Mainzer Gesundheitsministeriums vom Samstag (Stand 11.05 Uhr) wurden 378 Neuinfektionen gemeldet.
Am Freitag waren es noch mehr als 1000 gewesen.
Die Gesamtzahl der seit Beginn der Pandemie verzeichneten Fälle stieg damit zuletzt auf 25 702. Damit sind den Angaben zufolge 11 551 Menschen in Rheinland-Pfalz nachweislich mit dem Virus infiziert, 13 835 gelten als genesen. Die Zahl der Todesfälle blieb mit 316 unverändert.
Laut Intensivregister der Deutschen Interdisziplinären Vereinigung für Intensiv- und Notfallmedizin (DIVI) wurden in Rheinland-Pfalz zuletzt 86 Corona-Patienten in Krankenhäusern intensivmedizinisch behandelt (Stand Freitag, 12.15 Uhr). Das entsprach zehn Prozent der belegten Intensivbetten. 57 Patienten wurden beatmet.
Bis auf die Stadt Zweibrücken lagen auch am Samstag alle Kreise und kreisfreien Städte in Rheinland-Pfalz oberhalb der als kritisch geltenden Schwelle von 50 Infizierten pro 100 000 Einwohner binnen sieben Tagen. Am höchsten war die 7-Tage-Inzidenz in der Stadt Mainz mit 202,7, es folgten der Landkreis Kusel (195,1) und Kaiserslautern (188,7).