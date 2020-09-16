16. September 2020 um 09:30 Uhr
Rheinland-Pfalz und Saarland: Bauland im Vergleich günstig
Ein Bauhelm hängt auf einer Baustelle. Foto: Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa/Symbolbild
Wiesbaden In Rheinland-Pfalz und im Saarland kommen Bauherren teilweise deutlich günstiger an Bauland als in weiten Teilen der Republik. Die durchschnittlichen Quadratmeterpreise lagen im vergangenen Jahr sowohl in Rheinland-Pfalz (135,93 Euro) als auch im Saarland (83,66 Euro) weit unter dem Bundesschnitt von 189,51 Euro.
Das geht aus Zahlen des Statistischen Bundesamtes hervor, die die Wiesbadener Behörde am Mittwoch veröffentlichte. Rheinland-Pfalz liegt damit im Mittelfeld der 16 Bundesländer, das Saarland gehört bei den durchschnittlichen Baulandpreisen zu den günstigsten Regionen.
Im bundesweiten Schnitt war Bauland 2019 nach Angaben der Statistiker so teuer wie nie. Zehn Jahre zuvor sei ein Quadratmeter Bauland in Deutschland im Schnitt noch für rund 122,00 Euro zu haben gewesen. Vor allem in Ballungsräumen ist die Nachfrage nach Wohnraum gewaltig, doch es fehlt an Bauland. Das treibt die Bodenpreise in die Höhe.
Im vergangenen Jahr mussten Investoren besonders viel in den Millionenstädten Berlin und Hamburg zahlen: In der Bundeshauptstadt kostete der Quadratmeter Bauland im Schnitt 1328,48 Euro, in Hamburg waren es 1157,91 Euro. Am niedrigsten waren die durchschnittlichen Kaufwerte mit jeweils unter 60 Euro pro Quadratmeter in den ostdeutschen Bundesländern Thüringen (49,67 Euro), Sachsen-Anhalt (52,19 Euro) und Mecklenburg-Vorpommern (56,10 Euro).
Das Stadt-Land-Gefälle bei den Preisen ist erheblich: In Gemeinden mit weniger als 2000 Einwohnern wurden im Schnitt 66,04 Euro pro Quadratmeter bezahlt. In den 14 größten Städten der Republik mit mindestens 500 000 Einwohnern war es etwas mehr als das 17-Fache: 1128,33 Euro.