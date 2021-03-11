  1. Region
Verkehrstote im Saarland im Corona-Jahr 2020 auf Tiefstand

Saarbrücken Die Zahl der Verkehrstoten im Saarland hat 2020 einen Tiefstand erreicht. Bei Unfällen seien 22 Menschen tödlich verunglückt: Das seien 4 weniger als ein Jahr zuvor und so wenige wie noch nie seit Beginn der statistischen Aufzeichnungen im Saarland im Jahr 1957, sagte Innenminister Klaus Bouillon (CDU) am Donnerstag in Saarbrücken.

Ein Grund dafür sei sicher die Coronas-Pandemie: Es seien wegen der Einschränkungen deutlich weniger Menschen auf den Straßen unterwegs gewesen. „Weniger Verkehr, weniger Verkehrsaufkommen, weniger Menschen“, sagte er.

Eine negative Entwicklung habe es bei Radfahrern gegeben: In 2020 seien bei Unfällen sieben Menschen tödlich verunglückt. Im Vorjahr habe die Zahl bei 2 gelegen, sagte der Minister. Auch die Zahl der Verletzten sei bei Radfahrern deutlich gestiegen.

Darunter gingen auch bei den Pedelecs oder E-Bikes die Fallzahlen nach oben. In 2020 registrierte die Polizei hier 127 Unfälle (2019: 87), bei 119 davon kamen Personen zu Schaden (2019: 77). Vier Personen starben (2019: 2). Bouillon kündigte an, er wolle „die stark zunehmende Bedeutung des Radverkehrs konsequent im Blick“ nehmen. Die Polizei biete auch E-Bike-Kurse für Senioren an. Die Zahl der Unfälle mit E-Scootern sei in 2020 auf 35 gestiegen.

Insgesamt ging die Zahl der Verkehrsunfälle laut Landesspolizeivizepräsidentin Natalie Grandjean im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 18 Prozent auf 29 059 zurück. Unfälle mit Personenschäden wurden 3336 registriert - 13 Prozent weniger als in 2019. Ursachen bei Unfällen seien weiterhin zu wenig Sicherheitsabstand, die Missachtung der Vorfahrt und zu hohe Geschwindigkeit.

Geschwindigkeitskontrollen außerhalb geschlossener Ortschaften blieben weiter ein Thema, sagte Bouillon. Mit neu angeschafften digitalen semimobilen Messanlagen seien im Januar und Februar bereits 23 000 Verstöße festgestellt worden.

