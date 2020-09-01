1. September 2020 um 08:00 Uhr
Weniger Sozialwohnungen in Rheinland-Pfalz
Blick auf eine Wohnhausfassade mit Sozialwohnungen. Foto: Britta Pedersen/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa/Symbolbild
Berlin/Mainz Die Zahl der Sozialwohnungen in Rheinland-Pfalz ist erneut gesunken. Ende 2019 gab es noch 50 231 Sozialwohnungen - 2337 weniger als ein Jahr zuvor. Das geht aus einer Auskunft des Bundesinnenministeriums an die Linken-Bundestagsabgeordnete Caren Lay hervor, die der Deutschen Presse-Agentur vorliegt.
Auch deutschlandweit ging die Zahl weiter zurück - um knapp 39 000 auf 1,14 Millionen.
Nur Menschen, bei denen die Behörden einen besonderen Bedarf sehen, dürfen dort wohnen. Allerdings fallen Wohnungen nach einer bestimmten Zeit aus der „Bindung“ und können normal am Markt vermietet werden. Da nicht im gleichen Umfang neue Sozialwohnungen gebaut werden, sinkt die Gesamtzahl.
„Der Bestand der Sozialwohnungen befindet sich auf einem historischen Tiefstand, obwohl Sozialwohnungen gerade angesichts der Mietenexplosion in den Großstädten wichtiger denn je wären“, beklagte Lay. „Die Kürzung der Bundesförderung für den sozialen Wohnungsbau auf nur eine Milliarde Euro für das gesamte Bundesgebiet im aktuellen Haushaltsjahr ist unverantwortlich und muss schnellstmöglich korrigiert werden!“ Sie forderte eine Förderung von jährlich zehn Milliarden Euro.
In absoluten Zahlen gibt es mit Abstand die meisten Sozialwohnungen in Nordrhein-Westfalen (456 783), gefolgt von Bayern (135 655) und Berlin (95 723). Im Verhältnis zur Einwohnerzahl liegt nach dpa-Berechnungen hingegen Hamburg vorn mit 4470 Wohnungen pro 100 000 Einwohner, gefolgt von Berlin mit 2626 und Nordrhein-Westfalen mit 2547 Wohnungen - NRW allerdings auf Grundlage von älteren Bevölkerungszahlen von Ende 2018.