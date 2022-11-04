Festival : Erste Bands für Rock am Ring 2023 bekanntgegeben — Von Punklegenden bis Deutschrap ist alles dabei

Erste Bands für Rock am Ring 2023 bekanntgegeben — Von Punklegenden bis Deutschrap ist alles dabei

Nürburg In einem Trailer-Video hat Rock am Ring die ersten Bands für die kommende Ausgabe des Festivals bekanntgegeben. Einige Überraschungen sind dabei.

Das Warten hat endlich ein Ende! Nachdem ein Teaser-Video der Zwillingsfestivals Rock am Ring und Rock im Park eine Ankündigung für den heutigen Tag versprochen hatte, war es um 9 Uhr so weit.

Auf dem Instagram-Profil des Festivals wurde ein Trailer, unterlegt mit epischer Musik, veröffentlicht, der nicht ganz zufällig dem des YouTube-Formats „7 vs. Wild“ sehr ähnelt.

Das sind die ersten bekannten Künstler für Rock am Ring 2023

In dem Video wurden die ersten Acts für Rock am Ring verkündet. 2023 sind Die Toten Hosen, Pantera, Evanescence, Tenacious D, Badmómzjay, Yungblud, Hollywood Undead, Apache 207, Papa Roach, Machine Gun Kelly, K.I.Z und Turnstile am Nürburgring zu sehen.