1. Dezember 2020 um 18:08 Uhr
Statistik
:
39 Neuinfektionen in Trier und im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg
Ein Arzt hat einen Abstrich für einen Corona-Test genommen.
Foto: dpa/Britta Pedersen
Trier/Saarburg Am Dienstag wurden dem Gesundheitsamt Trier-Saarburg 39 weitere Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus gemeldet. Diese verteilen sich wie folgt: 23 aus dem Landkreis und 16 aus der Stadt Trier.
Die Zahl der Infizierten liegt aktuell bei 314 Personen, 206 im Landkreis und 108 in der Stadt Trier. 30 Patienten aus dem Landkreis und der Stadt Trier befinden sich in stationärer Behandlung, 19 hiervon im Corona-Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus in Trier.
Die 7-Tage-Inzidenz ist im Vergleich zu gestern wieder gestiegen und liegt in der Stadt Trier bei 61,9 und im Landkreis bei 111,1 Neuinfektionen in den letzten 7 Tagen pro 100 000 Einwohnern.
Die Zahl der seit dem 11. März nachweislich mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Personen steigt auf 2339 (919 in der Stadt Trier und 1420 im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg).
Die Infektionszahlen verteilen sich im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg wie folgt auf die Verbandsgemeinden: VG Hermeskeil: 246, VG Konz: 305, VG Ruwer: 104, VG Saarburg-Kell: 345, VG Schweich: 234, VG Trier-Land: 186.
AHAL-Regeln strikt beachten Das Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung rät dringend, die nun geltenden Abstands- und Hygieneregeln einzuhalten, regelmäßig einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu tragen und zu lüften und Kontakte auch im privaten Umfeld auf ein Minimum zu begrenzen.
Nochmals wird auf die Möglichkeit hingewiesen, mittels der App „Mein Laborergebnis“ sein Testergebnis zeitnah selbst abzufragen und den Befund auch auszudrucken.