9. Dezember 2020 um 17:10 Uhr
Statistik
:
Corona: 62 Neuinfektionen in Trier und im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg
Ein Mitarbeiter eines Covid-19-Schnelltest-Zentrums nimmt bei einem Patienten eine Probe.
Foto: dpa/Federico Gambarini
Trier/Saarburg Dem Gesundheitsamt Trier-Saarburg sind am Mittwoch 62 weitere Infektionen mit dem Corona-Virus gemeldet worden – 23 mehr als Mittwoch vergangener Woche. Diese verteilen sich wie folgt: 32 aus dem Landkreis und 30 aus der Stadt Trier.
Die Zahl der seit dem 11. März nachweislich mit dem Corona-Virus infizierten Menschen steigt auf 2661 (1026 in der Stadt Trier und 1635 im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg).
Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt in der Stadt Trier bei 76,2 und im Landkreis bei 87,7 Neuinfektionen in den vergangenen sieben Tagen pro 100 000 Einwohner.
Die Zahl der Infizierten ist wieder gestiegen und liegt aktuell bei 402 Menschen, 264 im Landkreis und 138 in der Stadt Trier – 46 mehr als gestern. 25 Patienten aus dem Landkreis und der Stadt Trier befinden sich in stationärer Behandlung, 17 hiervon im Corona-Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus in Trier und vier im Kreiskrankenhaus Saarburg.
Die Infektionszahlen verteilen sich im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg wie folgt auf die Verbandsgemeinden:
VG Hermeskeil: 293, VG Konz: 351, VG Ruwer: 125, VG Saarburg-Kell: 397, VG Schweich: 254, VG Trier-Land: 215.
Das Gesundheitsamt der Kreisverwaltung rät dringend, die nun geltenden Abstands- und Hygieneregeln einzuhalten, regelmäßig einen Mund-Nasen-Schutz zu tragen, zu lüften und Kontakte auch im privaten Umfeld auf ein Minimum zu begrenzen.
Nochmals wird auf die Möglichkeit hingewiesen, mittels der App „Mein Laborergebnis“ sein Testergebnis zeitnah selbst abzufragen und den Befund auch auszudrucken.