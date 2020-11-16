Corona-Pandemie : 17 Neuinfektionen in der Stadt und im Landkreis

Trier/Trier-Saarburg Am heutigen Montag wurden dem Gesundheitsamt Trier-Saarburg 17 weitere Infektionen mit dem Coronavirus gemeldet – 8 aus dem Landkreis und 9 aus der Stadt Trier. An Montagen ist die gemeldete Zahl an Neuinfektionen üblicherweise niedriger als an anderen Wochentagen.

Die Zahl der seit dem 11. März nachweislich mit dem Coronavirus infizierten Personen steigt somit auf 1837 (756 in der Stadt Trier und 1081 im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg). Die Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz liegt aktuell in der Stadt Trier bei 69,0 und im Landkreis bei 70,3 und damit weiter deutlich unter der Marke von 100 Neuinfektionen in den letzten sieben Tagen pro 100.000 Einwohner.

Die Zahl der Infizierten liegt aktuell bei 315 Personen, 31 weniger als gestern. Diese verteilen sich wie folgt: 180 im Landkreis und 135 in der Stadt Trier. 22 Patienten aus dem Landkreis und der Stadt Trier befinden sich in stationärer Behandlung, 16 davon im Corona-Gemeinschaftskrankenhaus in Trier.

Die Infektionszahlen verteilen sich im Landkreis Trier-Saarburg wie folgt auf die Verbandsgemeinden:

VG Hermeskeil: 147

VG Konz: 221

VG Ruwer: 95

VG Saarburg-Kell: 275

VG Schweich: 189

VG Trier-Land: 154