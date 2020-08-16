Ihre Meinung : Die Ära Schieferkeller geht zu Ende

Gastronomie

Zu Berichten über Veränderungen in Einzelhandel und Gastronomie und die Schließung der Filiale von Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof in der Simeonstraße zum 31. Oktober:

Da wird keine Notiz von genommen. Das damals sogar über die Grenzen von Deutschland hinaus bekannte Restaurant (Gaudi-Keller) starb doch mit dem Verkauf an Kaufhaus-Mogule – somit auch der Name.

Alteingesessene Trierer, auch ich gehöre dazu, können sich noch an das Café Astoria (wo die Hazy-Osterwald-Band die Gäste begeisterte), an die „Postkutsche“. die „Bierquelle“ und so weiter erinnern. Aber der Mittelpunkt war doch der Schieferkeller.