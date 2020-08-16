16. August 2020 um 15:28 Uhr
Ihre Meinung
:
Die Ära Schieferkeller geht zu Ende
Gastronomie
Zu Berichten über Veränderungen in Einzelhandel und Gastronomie und die Schließung der Filiale von Galeria Karstadt-Kaufhof in der Simeonstraße zum 31. Oktober:
Ein Trauerspiel! Viel Geschrei um die Schließung von Karstadt. Wo war das Geschrei, als die Lebensmittelabteilung im Dezember 2019 geschlossen wurde? Wo ist das Geschrei, dass nun auch damit die Ära Schieferkeller (Historischer Keller) zu Ende geht?
Da wird keine Notiz von genommen. Das damals sogar über die Grenzen von Deutschland hinaus bekannte Restaurant (Gaudi-Keller) starb doch mit dem Verkauf an Kaufhaus-Mogule – somit auch der Name.
Alteingesessene Trierer, auch ich gehöre dazu, können sich noch an das Café Astoria (wo die Hazy-Osterwald-Band die Gäste begeisterte), an die „Postkutsche“. die „Bierquelle“ und so weiter erinnern. Aber der Mittelpunkt war doch der Schieferkeller.
Ich muss gestehen, dass ich kein Freund vom jetzigen Historischen Keller gewesen bin. Zu steril, irgendwie fehlte die Gemütlichkeit. Ganz einfach: keine warme Atmosphäre.
Wie dem auch sei, über Geschmack lässt sich streiten. Nur bin ich der Meinung, dass es lobenswert gewesen wäre, auch die Bürger auf die Schließung aufmerksam zu machen und somit auch die ihren Arbeitsplatz verlierenden Mitarbeiter. Sie hätten es verdient. Die Letzten beißen die Hunde.