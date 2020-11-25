  1. Region
  2. Trier & Trierer Land

Familiengottesdienst an Nikolaus in der Konstantin-Basilika

Kirche : Gottesdienst mit gefüllten Socken

Trier (red) „Bunt und lustig“ wird es laut einer Mitteilung am Sonntag, 6. Dezember in der Evangelischen Kirche zum Erlöser, der Konstantin-Basilika.

Ab 11 Uhr lädt die Evangelische Kirchengemeinde Trier herzlich ein zu einem Nikolaus-Gottesdienst für Kinder und Erwachsene. Gestaltet wird der Familiengottesdient von Pfarrerin Vera Zens und ihrem Team.

Für die Kleinsten wird es an dem Abend eine ganz besondere Überraschung geben: Alle Kinder können noch bis zum 29. November eine frisch gewaschene Socke in der Basilika abgeben. Außerdem soll ein Zettel mit dem Vor- und Nachnamen des Kindes in die Socke gelegt werden.

Im Nikolaus-Gottesdienst finden dann alle Socken wieder zu ihren Besitzerinnen und Besitzern. Dann allerdings gefüllt mit „allerlei köstlichen Dingen“, heißt es in der Pressmitteilung. 

Die Abgabe der Nikolaussocken ist bis zum 29. November während der Öffnungszeiten der Basilika am Schriftentisch möglich: Dienstag bis Samstag von 10 bis 12 und 14 bis 16 Uhr und Sonntag von 13 bis 15 Uhr.

Eine Anmeldung zum Nikolaus-Gottesdienst ist unbedingt erforderlich:  Telefonisch im Gemeindebüro unter 0651/99491200 oder online auf www.evangelisch-trier.de.